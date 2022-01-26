Mobs burn train carriages in rail jobs protest in eastern India

Angry mobs in eastern India set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges.
Bihar state has been on edge since the start of the week over claims by young job applicants that an entrance exam for the government-run rail sector was being conducted unfairly.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Protests began on a small scale on Monday but have since spread, with crowds pelting stones at train cars, blocking tracks and burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
More than a dozen people have been arrested for participating in the demonstrations, which have broken out at railway stations across Bihar and neighboring Uttar Pradesh.
Police have been criticized for a heavy-handed crackdown, with social media footage showing officers barging into the homes of suspected demonstrators and flogging them.
“The youth have the right to talk about unemployment,” senior opposition lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi said in a Twitter post condemning the attack.
Joblessness has long been a millstone around the Indian economy’s neck, with unemployment figures at their worst since the 1970s even before the COVID-19 pandemic wrought havoc on local commerce.
More than 10 million people were participating in the current railway employment exams in competition for just 35,000 vacancies, according to local media.
Read more: India showcases military might in Republic Day parade
-
Iran, Russia and China begin joint naval drill in Indian OceanIran, Russia and China on Friday began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security, state media reported.Iran’s state TV ... World News
-
India’s Delhi, Mumbai record sharp drop in COVID-19 infectionsIndia’s capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted ... Coronavirus
-
India’s female workforce numbers fall to 16.1pct as pandemic hits jobsFemale labor participation rate in India fell to 16.1 percent during the July-September 2020 quarter, the lowest among the major economies, a ... Coronavirus
-
28 million Indians apply for railway jobs paying $300 per monthSince Indian Railways posted 90,000 vacancies in February, mostly jobs for engine workers and handymen, 28 million Indians applied for the positions. ... Economy