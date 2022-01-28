.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase outside Paris

  • Font
A picture taken on January 28, 2022 in Ferrieres-en-Brie, southeast of Paris, shows a police seal on the door of the house of a couple, whose 10-year-old son was found dead in a suitcase. (AFP)
A picture taken on January 28, 2022 in Ferrieres-en-Brie, southeast of Paris, shows a police seal on the door of the house of a couple, whose 10-year-old son was found dead in a suitcase. (AFP)
Crime

France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase outside Paris

AFP

Published: Updated:

French police have arrested the mother of a 10-year-old-boy whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside Paris, prosecutors said.

The body was found Thursday in the town of Ferrieres-en-Brie east of Paris.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mother, aged 33, who police had been searching for since her partner signaled his alarm, was detained in the nearby town of Choisy-le-Roi at the home of a family member, regional prosecutors said.

Concern had initially been triggered after blood was found at the family home and authorities immediately started a search operation.

The investigations led to the discovery of the body of the child “hidden in a suitcase on wheels, in a rubbish bin” close to the family home, said Laureline Peyrefitte, the public prosecutor from the town of Meaux.

“He had several serious wounds, most likely caused by a stab,” she added. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact causes of death.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More