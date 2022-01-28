France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase outside Paris
French police have arrested the mother of a 10-year-old-boy whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside Paris, prosecutors said.
The body was found Thursday in the town of Ferrieres-en-Brie east of Paris.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The mother, aged 33, who police had been searching for since her partner signaled his alarm, was detained in the nearby town of Choisy-le-Roi at the home of a family member, regional prosecutors said.
Concern had initially been triggered after blood was found at the family home and authorities immediately started a search operation.
The investigations led to the discovery of the body of the child “hidden in a suitcase on wheels, in a rubbish bin” close to the family home, said Laureline Peyrefitte, the public prosecutor from the town of Meaux.
“He had several serious wounds, most likely caused by a stab,” she added. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact causes of death.
-
Bali ‘suitcase murder’ accomplice Heather Mack arrested in US after returnA Chicago woman who spent seven years jailed in Bali for helping kill her mother at a luxury hotel was arrested Wednesday upon her return from ... World News
-
American who stuffed wife’s body in freezer sentenced to 25 yearsA Missouri man who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer more than six years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.Larry ... World News
-
Woman hides mom’s corpse in freezer for 10 years: ReportsA Japanese woman who said she hid her mother’s corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police she feared eviction if the death was ... Variety
-
France imprisons former Epstein associate for alleged sex crimesFrench prosecutors said Saturday they had charged and imprisoned a former close associate of disgraced American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the ... World News