France arrests mother after boy, 10, found dead in suitcase outside Paris

French police have arrested the mother of a 10-year-old-boy whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside Paris, prosecutors said.

The body was found Thursday in the town of Ferrieres-en-Brie east of Paris.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mother, aged 33, who police had been searching for since her partner signaled his alarm, was detained in the nearby town of Choisy-le-Roi at the home of a family member, regional prosecutors said.

Concern had initially been triggered after blood was found at the family home and authorities immediately started a search operation.

The investigations led to the discovery of the body of the child “hidden in a suitcase on wheels, in a rubbish bin” close to the family home, said Laureline Peyrefitte, the public prosecutor from the town of Meaux.

“He had several serious wounds, most likely caused by a stab,” she added. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact causes of death.