New diplomat appointed to head US Embassy in Ethiopia

The State Department announced on Monday the appointment of a new charge d’affaires in Addis Ababa after the current ambassador to Ethiopia said she would retire to “pursue other opportunities.”

Tracey Ann Jacobson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will serve as the interim charge d’affaires at the Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a statement from Foggy Bottom read.

Jacobson was previously the ambassador to Kosovo, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

“The Secretary of State selected Ambassador Jacobson to continue the work undertaken by Ambassador Pasi to press for an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to ongoing human rights abuses and violations, unhindered humanitarian access, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia,” the State Department said.

Geeta Pasi previously served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, beginning as well as ambassadorial assignments in Chad and Djibouti.

“We are particularly grateful for her stewardship of Embassy Addis Ababa during an exceptionally complex period,” the State Department said.

