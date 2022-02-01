Russia says it will not back down on Ukraine in face of US sanctions threats

Russia’s embassy in Washington said Tuesday that Moscow will not back down in the face of US sanctions threats over Ukraine, ahead of a phone call between the top US and Russian diplomats.

“We are not going to back away and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions,” the embassy wrote on Facebook, adding that it is “Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions.”

