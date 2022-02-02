.
Britain scrambles jets after detecting unidentified aircraft

An RAF Typhoon jet takes off during a visit by Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on March 7, 2018. (Reuters)

Britain scrambles jets after detecting unidentified aircraft

Reuters, London

Britain scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday after detecting unidentified aircraft approaching its airspace, the defense ministry said.

“Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a voyager tanker from RAF Brieze Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest,” a Ministry of Defense spokesman said.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

Sky News reported that the aircraft had been detected north of Scotland.

