.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Illegal coal mine collapse in eastern India kills at least 5

  • Font
A labourer works in a coal yard at Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh state on November 18, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
A laborer works in a coal yard at Singrauli in India's Madhya Pradesh state on November 18, 2021. (AFP)

Illegal coal mine collapse in eastern India kills at least 5

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

An abandoned coal mine in eastern India collapsed during illegal digging, killing at least five people, police said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bodies of four women and one man were recovered after the mine caved in on Tuesday, police officer Sanjeev Kumar said. Rescuers are searching for some others who might be trapped in the debris in Dhanbad, a mining area in Jharkhand state.

The mine was dumped by authorities 15 years ago, but people extract coal in hazardous conditions in small “rat hole” mines in India’s east and northeast where coal is placed in boxes that are hoisted to the surface with pulleys.

Accidents during illegal mining are frequent. The livelihoods of those who do such mining depend on the illegal sale of coal.

Last year, six miners died after being trapped in an abandoned coal mine that collapsed in Meghalaya state.

In 2018, 15 miners were killed inside one such mine in the Ksan area, also in Meghalaya state.

Read more:

COVID-19 cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

‘My name is Kovid and I am not a virus,’ insists an Indian entrepreneur

Saudi energy min calls for flexibility in ‘complicated’ energy transition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More