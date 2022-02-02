.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK scrambles jets to intercept four Russian military planes

  • Font
A Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane takes off from the airfield at RAF Brize Norton, southern England, on August 17, 2021. (AFP)
A Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport plane takes off from the airfield at RAF Brize Norton, southern England, on August 17, 2021. (AFP)

UK scrambles jets to intercept four Russian military planes

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.

The force said four Russian strategic bombers were “intercepted and escorted,” adding that they did not enter UK airspace at any point.

The Typhoon jets took off from British air force bases in Lossiemouth, northeast Scotland, and they were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker launched from Oxfordshire, England.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities did not provide further details on the operation.

The force routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest." It has said previously that Russian military aircraft entering the UK’s policed zone of international airspace can pose a hazard to other air users because they often do not talk to air traffic control.

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian strategic bombers. Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest” and that the bombers did not enter UK airspace.

Read more:

UK to toughen Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Russia faces severe sanctions if it installs puppet regime in Ukraine: UK minister

Russian and UK defense ministers to meet over Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More