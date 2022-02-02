.
US willing to discuss troop and missile limits with Russia: Documents

Reservists of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces take part in military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reservists of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces take part in military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on January 29, 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters, Madrid

Washington is willing to discuss promising not to deploy ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El Pais said were Washington’s and NATO’s written replies to Russian security demands.

El Pais did not say how it obtained the documents.

The US and its NATO allies are also ready to discuss reciprocal measures to avoid dangerous incidents in the air or at sea, and to reassure Moscow that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in Romania and Poland, according to the documents published by the paper.

NATO and the Kremlin told Reuters they could not comment.

