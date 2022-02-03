Shutting down German broadcaster in Russia strains relations, Germany says
The Russian government’s decision to shut down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle is unfounded and burdens German-Russian relations, Germany’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
“The measures that the Russian government announced today against Deutsche Welle have no basis whatsoever and represent a renewed strain on German-Russian relations," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.
Thursday’s announced decision was in response to Berlin’s ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.
The Foreign Ministry said it rejected the comparison between Deutsche Welle and the broadcaster RT DE.
“If these measures are actually implemented, this would limit free reporting by independent journalists in Russia, which is particularly important in politically tense times," the spokesperson added.
Read more:
Russia to target German media in response to German ban on RT TV
Germany eyes new LNC terminals as alternative to Russian gas
Kremlin urges US to ‘stop escalating tensions’ over Ukraine
-
Russia to target German media in response to German ban on RT TVRussia will have to retaliate for Germany’s decision to ban the German-language service of Russian broadcaster RT, and the response will impact German ... World News
-
Germany eyes new LNC terminals as alternative to Russian gasGermany wants to support the construction of terminals for the importation of liquefied natural gas to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, the ... Energy
-
Kremlin urges US to ‘stop escalating tensions’ over UkraineThe Kremlin on Thursday urged the United States to stop inflaming tensions after Washington sent several thousand troops to bolster NATO forces in ... World News