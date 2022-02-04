Kremlin says US cannot be trusted on Ukraine accusations                      

The Kremlin said Friday that Washington could not be trusted after US officials claimed to have evidence of a planned operation by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians.

“I would recommend not to believe anyone, and especially the State Department, when it comes to these issues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify an assault on its pro-West neighbor.

Neither the Pentagon nor State Department spokesman Ned Price, who also commented on the alleged plan, offered evidence to back up the claim.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday accused "Western colleagues" of making things up.

“The delusional nature of such fabrications -- and there are more and more of them every day -- is obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist,” he said in televised remarks.

