.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fire breaks out in Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

  • Font
Fire breaks out in Russian Embassy in Manila. (Twitter)
Fire breaks out in Russian Embassy in Manila. (Twitter)

Fire breaks out in Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

The Associated Press, Manila, Philippines

Published: Updated:

A large fire broke out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hours-long fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy in the financial district of Makati city in metropolitan Manila on Friday night and caused more than 100 million pesos ($2 million) in damages, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale and tightly guarded Dasmarinas village, where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.

Read more:

Man charged for spy cams found in women’s bathroom at Bangkok Australian embassy

Philippines to reopen borders to vaccinated tourists after nearly two years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More