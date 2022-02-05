Man charged for spy cams found in women’s bathroom at Bangkok Australian embassy
A former staffer at Australia's embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women's bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said Saturday.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a department spokesman said in a statement to AFP.
The spokesman declined to comment further on the ongoing legal matter.
Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the foreign affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, said that the Australia embassy filed a complaint against a man on January 6. Thai police said the investigation was ongoing.
It's unclear how long the cameras had been in the bathroom, with the matter only coming to light after a camera SD card was found on the bathroom floor last year, according to a report by ABC Australia.
The incident represented a serious security breach, an Australian defense and foreign policy expert told AFP.
“If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it's not tight enough to keep the embassy secure,” Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Australian National University, said.
Read more:
EU condemns flogging, jail term for Iran rights defender
Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention
Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill, COVID-hit businesses impacted
-
Multiple bomb attacks in Thailand leave one injuredAt least one person was injured in multiple bomb attacks in Thailand’s southern province of Yala, police said on Saturday.At least 13 small explosions ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia, Thailand restore diplomatic ties, will exchange ambassadors: MinistrySaudi Arabia and Thailand have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and decided to prepare to exchange ambassadors, a ... Gulf
-
Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police sayA 49-year-old Briton has been found dead at his home with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect placed in custody, police stated on ... World News