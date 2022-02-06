Chance of diplomatic solution ‘higher’ than military escalation with Russia: Ukraine
Ukraine’s presidency on Sunday insisted the chance of resolving soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack, as the US warned Moscow was stepping up preparations for an invasion.
“An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation,” said presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Podolyak said that Russia had been conducting large-scale troop rotations, manoeuvres and weapon deployments on a regular basis “to ensureconstant massive psychological pressure” since massing forces at Ukraine’s border last spring.
“For our intelligence service and our armed forces, this Russian activity comes as absolutely no surprise,” he said.
Podolyak pointed out that Ukraine's Western backers received “a significant amount” of their intelligence about Russian activities from Kyiv.
“How long will such Russian activity last and for what purpose is it maintained? Only the Kremlin can know the exact answer to this question,” he said.
“The task of both Ukraine and our partners is to be prepared for any scenario, and we are fulfilling this task 100 percent.”
The statement came after Washington said its intelligence assessments showed Moscow was stepping up moves towards a potential full-scale invasion, and has in place 70 percent of the forces it would need for such an attack.
Russia has assembled 110,000 troops along its border with Ukraine but US intelligence had not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, US officials said.
The US officials warned that the assembled Russian force on the frontier with Ukraine is growing at a rate that would give Putin the force he needs for a full-scale invasion -- some 150,000 soldiers -- by mid-February.
The US officials said Putin wants to have all possible options at his disposal: from a limited invasion of the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale, all-out invasion.
They estimated a major attack would leave 25,000 to 50,000 civilians dead, along with 5,000 to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 3,000 to 10,000 Russian troops.
Russia denies that it is planning to invade Ukraine.
Kyiv has consistently sought to play down fears of an imminent Russian incursion as it seeks to prevent harm to its economy, with President Volodymyr Zelensky urging Western allies not to stir “panic.”
Read more: US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine
-
Kremlin says US cannot be trusted on Ukraine accusationsThe Kremlin said Friday that Washington could not be trusted after US officials claimed to have evidence of a planned operation by Moscow to film a ... World News
-
US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of UkraineUnited States intelligence assessments say Russia is stepping up preparations for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and has now put in place 70 ... World News
-
Erdogan accuses West of making Russia-Ukraine crisis worse, criticizes BidenTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of making the Russia-Ukraine crisis “worse” and slammed US President Joe Biden's stance, in ... World News
-
French President Macron to meet Putin in Moscow, travel to UkraineFrench President Emmanuel Macron will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7 and the leader of Ukraine on February 8 to discuss ... World News
-
US says China ties will not make up for consequences of Russian invasion of UkraineThe US State Department warned Russia on Thursday that a closer relationship between Moscow and Beijing would not make up for the consequences of a ... World News
-
US intelligence: Russia may stage video to create pretext for Ukraine warUS intelligence officials believe Russia has formed a plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, potentially by producing propaganda ... World News
-
Ukraine hails Turkey drone deal, Erdogan offer to mediate in Russia standoffUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday welcomed an offer from visiting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to mediate in Kyiv’s standoff ... World News