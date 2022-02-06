Firing from Afghanistan kills five Pakistani troops

At least five soldiers in Pakistan were killed by firing from neighboring Afghanistan, Islamabad said Sunday, in an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.
The Pakistan military said Islamabad “strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists,” adding it was determined to defend its borders.
The attack, claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), took place in the Kurram district of rugged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the Afghan border, officials said.
The TTP has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has stepped up attacks since a month-long truce with the government ended last year.
The Taliban are separate groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but share a common ideology and both are drawn from people that live on either side of the border.
