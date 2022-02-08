.
.
.
.
Belgium detains 13 suspects in anti-terror operation

Belgium police officers secure the access during a police operation in Etterbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A file photo shows Belgium police officers secure the access during a police operation in Etterbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, April 9, 2016. (Reuters)
Terrorism

Belgium detains 13 suspects in anti-terror operation

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and detained 13 people suspected of links to an extremist group, prosecutors said.

The operation was launched under the authority of anti-terror magistrates as part of a broader investigation, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

