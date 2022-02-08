Belgium detains 13 suspects in anti-terror operation

More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and detained 13 people suspected of links to an extremist group, prosecutors said.
The operation was launched under the authority of anti-terror magistrates as part of a broader investigation, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Belgium issues arrest warrant for Libyan investment chief
Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation involving 1,000 police officer
-
Belgium issues arrest warrant for Libyan investment chiefA Belgian judge has issued an international arrest warrant for a senior Libyan official as part of an investigation into the management of Libyan ... North Africa
-
Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation involving 1,000 police officerMore than 1,000 Belgian police officers carried out dozens of raids and arrests on Tuesday in a sweeping operation targeting cocaine smugglers, ... World News
-
Belgium enters fourth COVID-19 wave as cases surgeBelgium’s daily COVID-19 cases have jumped to the highest level in almost a year, prompting health experts to say that a fourth wave of infections has ... Coronavirus
-
Belgium’s PM says received warnings from US about imminent attack on Kabul airportBelgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday the country ended its Red Kite evacuation operations after US sources informed the ... World News