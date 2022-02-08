Macron says leaders of both Russia, Ukraine committed to Minsk accords
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine had committed to honoring the Minsk accords.
“We have now the possibility of advancing negotiations,” Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a news conference after the two had held talks in Kyiv.
The Minsk set of agreements were signed in 2014 and 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany as a response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. They include an aim to end the separatist war by Russian-speakers in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.
Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine but has denied plans to invade Ukraine.
