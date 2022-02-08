US President Biden: No Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Monday “there will no longer be Nord Stream 2,” a crucial European gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with “tanks or troops.”

Biden made his comments during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, shortly after the two leaders met for talks about the simmering crisis.

The White House has expressed increasing alarm about the prospects of a military conflict. Biden has been looking to solidify support among European allies for economy-jarring sanctions against Russia if it moves further with an invasion.

Biden said “it would be wise” for Americans other than essential diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the Russian military threat.

The State Department has already authorized nonessential employees to leave and has called on all family members of diplomats in Ukraine to do so.

