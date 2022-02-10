US F-15 fighter jets land in Poland, says minister

American F-15 jets landed at a Polish air base on Thursday, Warsaw’s defense minister said, as NATO beefs up the military presence on its eastern flank amid tensions over a standoff between Ukraine and Russia.

The jets arrived as further US and British troops were deployed in Poland, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also visiting the country in a show of solidarity.

“Today, American F-15 fighters have arrived at the air base in Lask, they will support the eastern flank as part of the NATO Air Policing mission,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

Dziś do bazy lotniczej w Łasku przybyły amerykańskie myśliwce F15, które wesprą wschodnią flankę w ramach misji #NATOAirPolicing pic.twitter.com/QwmR69qIGc — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 10, 2022

The defense minister did not say how many F-15s landed at the base.

American F-15 jets have also been sent to the Baltics.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that London may send further troops to help support its allies in eastern Europe if required, after announcing the deployment of 350 troops to Poland on Monday.

