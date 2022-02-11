Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.
“We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now,” the company said in a tweet.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.
Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Down detector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.
-
Cyberattacks disrupt PayPal, Twitter, other sitesHackers unleashed a complex attack on the Internet through common devices like webcams and digital recorders Digital
-
Twitter posts net loss of $221 mln for 2021, but stock up on share buybackTwitter’s shares jumped in early trading Thursday after it posted strong revenue growth last year and announced a $4 billion share buyback program. ... Banking & Finance
-
Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO to take Twitter helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey?Parag Agrawal, who took over Monday as the new head of Twitter, shot from relative obscurity as the platform’s technology expert to becoming the ... Technology
-
Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEOTwitter announced Monday that co-founder Jack Dorsey was stepping down immediately as CEO, with the company's chief technical officer Parag Agrawal ... Technology