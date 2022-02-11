US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine
The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, “to reinforce regional security” in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine.
Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
🚨 U.S. aircraft heading to Romania to enhance NATO collective defense 🚨— USAFE-AFAFRICA (@HQUSAFEAFAF) February 11, 2022
Press Release: https://t.co/nyPJqmPw3W@US_EUCOM @DeptofDefense @usairforce @Spangdahlem_AB @NATO @NATO_AIRCOM @AmbasadaSUA pic.twitter.com/Yorta1WPmn
The aircraft and crews will “work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine,” the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement.
They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
On Thursday, the US Air Force announced the arrival in Britain of B-52 strategic bombers for “long-planned” maneuvers, while the US Navy announced the deployment in the European theater of four destroyers to reinforce the US Sixth Fleet.
US President Joe Biden has sent 3,000 US troops to Germany, Poland and Romania to bolster allies on NATO’s eastern flank, as Western states fear a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The move comes as Russia began large-scale military drills in Belarus, right on the border with Ukraine, which is at the center of high tensions between Russia and the West, and as intense diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis appear to be making little headway.
Read more:
‘Nothing new’: Ukraine plays down Biden’s evacuation call
Blinken says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come ‘any time’, even during Olympics
-
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacyWith Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in ... Features
-
UK’s Truss meets Lavrov, says Russia must pull back troops to ease Ukraine tensionsBritain said Thursday that Russia needs to withdraw troops from its border with Ukraine to ease tensions between Moscow and the West over fears Moscow ... World News
-
Russia accuses West of ramping up pressure with Ukraine arms suppliesA senior Russian official accused the West on Wednesday of ramping up political pressure on Moscow by supplying weapons and ammunition to support ... World News
-
Analysis: Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisisBehind his latest outbursts against NATO and doomsday warnings to the West, there are tentative signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to ... World News