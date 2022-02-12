Canada police start to clear protesters blocking key US-Canada bridge
Canadian police started clearing protesters blocking a bridge linking Canada and the United States more than 12 hours after a court order to end the blockade took effect, police said.
The Ambassador Bridge, North America’s busiest land border crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. About 15 trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit’s carmakers.
“We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully,” Windsor Police said in a tweet, asking commuters to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations.
Police in black uniforms with yellow vests were seen moving behind the protesters cars on the bridge. Protesters have thinned from about 200 blocking the bridge on Friday night.
Canada has been rocked by protests against the government’s strict pandemic measures, including vaccine mandates, which have entered a third week.
The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on Saturday.
Protests have spread to three border points, including the Ambassador Bridge, strangling trade between the two countries.
