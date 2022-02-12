Iceland’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has tested positive for COVID-19 after contracting the virus from a family member, she announced on Facebook on Saturday.

“My youngest son tested positive for COVID-19 on February 1. Since then, another member of our household has also contracted the virus, so it was no great surprise when I tested positive last night,” she wrote in a post.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Jakobsdottir, 46, will isolate at home for at least five days, in line with recommendations in Iceland.

The subarctic island nation has registered a record more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases on average over the past four days, but hospital admissions have remained stable.

The country of 370,000 people has registered a total of 85,980 cases and 54 deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to latest figures released on Friday.

On Saturday, Iceland eased some coronavirus restrictions - including limits on crowd numbers and restaurant opening hours - and will lift all measures at the end of the month.

Read more:

Norway to end most pandemic restrictions

Canada police start to clear protesters blocking key US-Canada bridge

Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 infections drop below 2,000 as vaccination rates climb