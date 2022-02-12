Kremlin denounces US ‘peak hysteria’ after Putin-Biden call

The Kremlin on Saturday denounced US “peak hysteria” surrounding the Ukraine conflict but said Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden had agreed to continue dialogue.
Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: “Hysteria has reached its peak.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ushakov said that the US side had requested to arrange phone talks between Biden and Putin on Saturday even though such a call had initially been planned for Monday.
The two leaders spoke after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin “any day.”
Ushakov complained about the US claims, saying that Americans even released “the date of the Russian invasion.”
“We don’t understand false information about our intentions is passed to the media,” he told reporters.
He said that Putin once again complained that the West has been arming Ukraine and that Kyiv authorities have been “sabotaging” Western-brokered peace agreements to end a years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine.
At the same time Ushakov called the one-hour phone talks between the two leaders “balanced and business-like” and added that “the presidents have agreed to continue contacts at all levels.”
Russia is demanding binding security guarantees from the West that includes a pledge to roll NATO forces out of eastern Europe and to never expand into Ukraine.
Washington has flatly rejected the demands while offering to discuss a new European disarmament agreement with Moscow.
Ushakov said Moscow would take into account Biden’s point of view as it prepares to respond to Washington and NATO’s proposals.
“The Russian side will carefully analyze Biden’s concerns.”
Read more:
Russia’s Putin tells Macron invasion claims of Ukraine are ‘provocative speculation’
Russia says it chased off a US submarine from its far east water amid Ukraine crisis
US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon
-
US to remove nearly 150 military trainers from Ukraine: OfficialsAbout 150 US troops from the Florida National Guard who are in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian forces are leaving the country as the threat of a ... World News
-
Russia says it has ‘optimized’ diplomatic staff numbers in UkraineRussia has decided to “optimize” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian ... World News
-
Blinken to speak to Russia’s Lavrov in ‘last-ditch attempt’ to avoid Ukraine invasionUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would speak to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to head off a possible ... World News
-
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fearsThe United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly ... World News