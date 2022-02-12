Russia’s Putin tells Macron invasion claims of Ukraine are ‘provocative speculation’
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Saturday that accusations Moscow plans to attack Ukraine were “provocative speculation” and could lead to a conflict in the ex-Soviet country.
Putin and Macron discussed what Moscow called “provocative speculation related to an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine,” the Kremlin said after phone talks, adding that “conditions are being created for possible aggressive actions of the Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass.”
Meanwhile, It is expected that President Putin and US President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the US announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.
