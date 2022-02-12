Russia says it chased off a US submarine from its far east water amid Ukraine crisis
A Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship’s orders for it to surface, Interfax news agency cited the defense ministry as saying on Saturday.
Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident, which came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was no immediate comment from the United States.
The crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used “corresponding means” to make the submarine leave Russian waters, the defense ministry was quoted as saying.
It said it had called in the US defense attaché over the incident.
The submarine was spotted near the Kuril islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to surface immediately, the Russian ministry was quoted as saying.
It said the order was ignored by the US submarine’s crew, leading the Russian frigate to take unspecified action to make it leave.
“The US submarine ... left Russian territorial waters at maximum speed,” the defense ministry was quoted as saying.
Russia’s defense minister spoke by phone with his US counterpart on Saturday as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.
US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour by phone later in the day.
Read more:
Blinken tells Lavrov diplomacy remains open, but requires Moscow to ‘deescalate’
Russian navy launches large-scale drills in Black Sea
-
Russian navy launches large-scale drills in Black SeaRussia’s navy on Saturday launched large-scale exercises in the Black Sea even as Moscow dismissed as “hysteria” a US warning that a Russian attack on ... World News
-
Russia says it has ‘optimized’ diplomatic staff numbers in UkraineRussia has decided to “optimize” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian ... World News
-
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fearsThe United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly ... World News
-
Blinken tells Lavrov diplomacy remains open, but requires Moscow to ‘deescalate’US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday that diplomatic channels remained “open” to avoid conflict ... World News