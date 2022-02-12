.
Russia says it has ‘optimized’ diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine

Reuters, Moscow

Russia has decided to “optimize” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks due to a Russian military buildup and surge of military activity that has fueled fears that Russia could attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans.

Developing

