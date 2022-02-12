Spain teen, 15, held for killing family over grades row

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said Saturday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a rural area just outside Elche, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the southeastern port city of Alicante.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It was not discovered until Friday night by a relative who turned up to check on them, a police spokesman said.
“The mother’s sister came to the house because she had heard nothing from the family and that’s when her nephew told her he’d killed his father, mother and brother,” he told AFP, saying she had called the police who confirmed finding three bodies inside the house.
Police then arrested the teen, “a 15-year-old minor” who had been alone in the house with the bodies for three days.
He told them he had “argued with his mother over his school grades” then used his father’s hunting rifle to kill her, then his 10-year-old brother and later his father.
The family was local to the area but not known to police, the spokesman said.
-
Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for COVID-19The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain both tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced ... Coronavirus
-
Spain and the UAE to form strategic partnership to improve stability and human rightsSpain and the United Arab Emirates will form a strategic partnership to improve stability and human rights both regionally and globally, the Spanish ... Gulf
-
Alleged ‘honor killing’ of Iranian woman sparks calls for social, legal reformsA viral video of a man appearing to display his decapitated young wife’s head in the street after he discovered her alleged adultery has deeply shaken ... Middle East
-
Man executed for 1996 killing after US Supreme Court clears wayAlabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided US Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected ... World News