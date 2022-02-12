.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US to remove nearly 150 military trainers from Ukraine: Officials

  • Font
US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk near the G2A Arena following their arrival at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland February 8, 2022. (Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)
US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division walk near the G2A Arena following their arrival at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, in Jasionka, Poland February 8, 2022. (Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters)

US to remove nearly 150 military trainers from Ukraine: Officials

Reuters

Published: Updated:

About 150 US troops from the Florida National Guard who are in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian forces are leaving the country as the threat of a Russian invasion increases, two US officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the decision was made after the State Department ordered some US embassy staff in Ukraine to leave.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials said it was not yet clear where the troops would be repositioned.

It was not immediately clear what would happen with the small number of US special operations forces in the country, said one of the officials.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution,” the official said.

Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the Netherlands on Saturday joined countries urging their citizens to leave Ukraine. Washington said on Friday that a Russian invasion, likely beginning with an air assault, could occur at any time.

Moscow has repeatedly disputed Washington’s version of events, saying it has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border to maintain its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

Read more:

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east amid Ukraine tensions

US Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Russian counterpart: Pentagon

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More