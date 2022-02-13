US staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
US staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.
The United States and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time.
Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure
Blinken says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come ‘any time’, even during Olympics
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacy
-
Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departureSaudi Arabia is requesting citizens in Ukraine to call the local embassy to “facilitate immediate departure” from the country, according to a ... Gulf
-
Blinken says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come ‘any time’, even during OlympicsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said Russia is amassing yet more troops on Ukraine's border, and warned an invasion could come “any ... World News
-
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacyWith Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in ... Features