Ukraine receives anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania

Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces examine the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) military trucks shipped from Lithuania to Boryspil airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. (AFP)
Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces examine the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) military trucks shipped from Lithuania to Boryspil airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. (AFP)

Reuters, Kyiv

Ukraine on Sunday received a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition by plane from Lithuania, the Defense Ministry in Kyiv said.

Earlier on Sunday two other planes delivered about 180 ton of ammunition from the United States, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. Ukraine had so far received almost 1,500 ton of ammunition delivered on 17 flights, he said on Twitter.

Military officials say Ukraine has significantly strengthened its armed forces with the help of allies, equipping the army, in particular, with American and British anti-tank systems and Turkish drones.

The US and allies say Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment. Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, denies having any such plan.

