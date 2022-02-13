White House adviser says US to keep sharing intelligence on Russia’s Ukraine actions

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a Russian invasion could begin any day and the United States will continue to share intelligence with the world to deny Moscow the ability to stage a surprise “false flag” operation to launch an attack.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Sullivan, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, declined to say whether US intelligence agencies believe that Russia is considering an attack on Wednesday, as some reports suggest.



“We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin - a major military action could begin - by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics,” Sullivan said.



Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also on Sunday declined to confirm reports on the Wednesday timing.



“I’m not in a position to confirm those reports,” Kirby said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”



Kirby also said a Russian military action could take place any day.



“And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of sources. And not, not exclusively just inside intelligence, but also what we're seeing in plain sight,” Kirby said. “More than 100,000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine’s border.”



Their comments came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at trying to resolve the West’s standoff with Moscow over Ukraine to avoid military action.



US President Joe Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, was due to speak with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, US and Ukrainian officials said.



Both Sullivan and Kirby repeated warnings for Americans to leave Ukraine.



“What we’ve seen just in the last 10 days or so is an acceleration of that buildup and movement of Russian forces of all varieties, closer to the border with Ukraine, in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly,” Sullivan said.



He added that the US and its allies “will defend NATO territory, we will impose costs on Russia,” in the event of a Russian attack.



Read more:



Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official



Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift, decisive response



Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

Advertisement