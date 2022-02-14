Blockaded US-Canada border crossing re-opens to normal traffic: Operator

A key US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday almost one week after it was shut by truck driver-led protests against COVID-19 restrictions, the bridge’s operator said.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and US economies,” the Detroit International Bridge Company said in a statement.

