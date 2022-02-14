.
Blockaded US-Canada border crossing re-opens to normal traffic: Operator

Protesters approach the Canada/US border as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, near the Canada and US border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Protesters approach the Canada/US border as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, near the Canada and US border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Blockaded US-Canada border crossing re-opens to normal traffic: Operator

AFP

Published: Updated:

A key US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday almost one week after it was shut by truck driver-led protests against COVID-19 restrictions, the bridge’s operator said.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and US economies,” the Detroit International Bridge Company said in a statement.

