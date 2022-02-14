French police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Paris train station: Police source

French police shot dead a man who lunged at them early on Monday with a long-blade knife at Paris’s busy Gare du Nord train station, police sources said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, the terminus for trains from London, with a 30-centimeter (12-inch) knife with ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, said a police source, who asked not be named.

“The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travelers,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet.

The attack occurred around 7:00 a.m. (0600 GMT), he said.

A France Television journalist who was at the train station at the time posted a video of the incident on social media, in which two gunshots can be heard.

“It was an individual known to the police as someone who wandered around in the station,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC TV.

“He appears to have attacked the police with a knife, forcing them to use their weapon.”

Read more:

Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in ‘freedom convoy’ COVID-19 protest

France shooting leaves one person dead in Nice: Report