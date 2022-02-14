German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed at Lithuania’s Kaunas airport on Monday, a Reuters eyewitness said, the first of several planned deployments amid fears in the region over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The A400M airplane carried around 70 troops of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment, which comes on top of existing NATO forces in the region, a spokesperson for the alliance’s enhanced forward presence battlegroup said.
The new deployments include artillery, reconnaissance troops and medics from units throughout Germany, with arrivals expected to continue throughout this week.
Since 2017, NATO has deployed battlegroups in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland, in response to Russia annexing the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Totaling 5,000 soldiers, the battlegroups are led by Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
German soldiers make up about half of the 1,100 troop-strong battlegroup already present in Lithuania, which also includes troops from Belgium, Czechia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway.
Read more:
Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its waters: Report
Britain working to provide more military support to Ukraine
Biden, Zelensky pursue ‘diplomacy and deterrence’ in Ukraine crisis: White House
-
Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its waters: ReportA senior Russian military official on Monday said Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial ... World News
-
Britain working to provide more military support to UkraineBritain is working on a package of military support and economic aid for Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows, a government spokesperson ... World News
-
Biden, Zelensky pursue ‘diplomacy and deterrence’ in Ukraine crisis: White HouseUS President Joe Biden spoke at length Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s borders, ... World News