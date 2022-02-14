Russia ready to open fire on foreign vessels that illegally enter its waters: Report

A senior Russian military official on Monday said Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, the Interfax news agency reported.

Any such decision would, however, be taken only at the “highest level,” the official said.

The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

The Kremlin also said it did not view comments from Kyiv’s envoy to London as signaling an official change in Ukraine’s position on wanting to join NATO, but said it would significantly help address Russia’s security concerns if Kyiv did renounce its intention to become an alliance member.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.

