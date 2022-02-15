Trump’s accounts firm cuts ties, cannot stand behind statements: Court filing
The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump’s company’s financial statements dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements, a court filing showed on Monday.
Mazars USA, in a Feb. 9 letter made public on Monday, told the Trump Organization, the former president’s New York-based
real estate business, that its financial statements for 2011 through 2020 should no longer be relied on.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The disclosure was made as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization, which could result in financial penalties. That probe partially overlaps a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney, which James joined in May, into the company’s practices.
Mazars said it had based its conclusion on a January filing by the New York attorney general, its own investigation and information from internal and external sources.
“While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based
upon the totality of the circumstances we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate,” Mazars said in the letter addressed to the chief legal officer at the Trump Organization, Alan Garten.
In the letter, filed in New York state court, Mazars said that it had “performed its work in accordance with professional standards.”
The accounting firm also said it would no longer work for the Trump Organization.
New York state’s attorney general has accused the Trump Organization of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits.
A Trump Organization spokesperson said in a statement the company is “disappointed that Mazars has chosen to part ways.”
But the spokesperson added the letter confirms that “Mazars’ work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting
standards and principles” and that the statements of financial condition “do not contain any material discrepancies.”
The New York attorney general filed the Mazars letter in support of its efforts to compel the production of outstanding documents from Trump and his company as well as testimony by him and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. And Ivanka Trump.
In a memorandum also filed on Monday, the attorney general noted media reports that Trump had destroyed documents covered
by the Presidential Records Act and wants him to supply a sworn statement on whether the files produced for her probe are complete and how they may have been destroyed and by whom.
Trump has decried the probe as political.
In Monday’s filing, James’ office said the accounting firm’s statement and actions further supported the legitimacy of the
investigation.
James has been investigating whether the Trumps inflated real estate values to obtain bank loans, and reduced values to
lower tax bills. In one example, she said Trump’s annual financial statements said an apartment he personally owned in Trump Tower was 30,000 square feet(2,787 square meters), when it was in fact a third that size.
Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of criminal wrongdoing.
Read more: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell among Trump allies subpoenaed by January 6 committee
-
New book claims former US President Trump tells others he remains in touch with KimFormer US President Donald Trump has told associates he has remained in contact with North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un since leaving the ... World News
-
Pence says former US President Trump wrong in saying VP could overturn electionFormer Vice President Mike Pence on Friday directly rebutted Donald Trump’s false claims that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the ... World News
-
Trump’s heir? Some supporters eye Florida Governor DeSantis as alternativeThere was something different next to the “TRUMP WON!” T-shirts, the “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hats and the “LET’S GO BRANDON” flags for sale at ... World News
-
Trump says he may pardon January 6 rioters if he runs and wins electionUS former President Donald Trump said on Saturday if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal ... World News
-
Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell among Trump allies subpoenaed by January 6 committeeThe House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection have issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s legal team ... World News
-
Melania Trump to auction off hat, NFT from Macron’s state visit to WashingtonFormer first lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday she will auction off a famed white hat she wore in 2018, with accompanying physical and digitized ... Life
-
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed in asset probeIvanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed by the New York attorney general as part of the state’s probe into whether former President ... World News
-
Trump media group plans subscription video serviceTrump media group on Tuesday announced it is negotiating with Canadian online video platform Rumble to provide a stage for a subscription on-demand ... World News
-
Trump ally Bannon says will ‘take on Biden regime’ after court appearanceLongtime Trump ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge to face criminal contempt charges for defying a subpoena from Congress’Jan. 6 committee, then ... World News