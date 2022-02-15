.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 bln

  • Font
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the in Berlin, Jan. 20, 2022. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the in Berlin, Jan. 20, 2022. (AFP)

United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 bln

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States is offering Ukraine a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion to help its economy amid pressure from Russia’s military buildup, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This offer ...will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior,” Blinken said in a statement.

A strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other international financial bodies, the G7 grouping of wealthy nations and other bilateral donors would also help in the effort, he added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to Ukraine

Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More