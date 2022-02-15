United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 bln
The United States is offering Ukraine a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion to help its economy amid pressure from Russia’s military buildup, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This offer ...will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior,” Blinken said in a statement.
A strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other international financial bodies, the G7 grouping of wealthy nations and other bilateral donors would also help in the effort, he added.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure
UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to Ukraine
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacy
-
Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departureSaudi Arabia is requesting citizens in Ukraine to call the local embassy to “facilitate immediate departure” from the country, according to a ... Gulf
-
UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to UkraineThe UAE Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is requesting citizens to “postpone travel” to the country, according to a social media post shared by the authority ... Gulf
-
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacyWith Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow’s security demands, a window for diplomacy in ... Features