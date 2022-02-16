Bolsonaro says Brazil keen on small Russian-made nuclear reactors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during a visit to Moscow that his country is interested in small nuclear reactors that are made by Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a statement alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro did not mention Ukraine by name, but said: “We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way.”
“Our corporation (Rosatom) is ready to participate in construction of new power units in Brazil, including low-capacity nuclear power plants, both on land and in floating versions,” Putin said.
Read more:
AI ‘ageism’ could seriously impact elderly health: WHO
US sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine: Blinken
Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions: Finance Minister
-
Rio carnival postponed as COVID-19 cases surge in BrazilThe world-famous Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro will be held in late April rather than the final weekend of February, as the number of ... World News
-
Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions: Finance MinisterPossible western sanctions against Russian banks will lead to a spike in market volatility but Russia will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to ... World News
-
US sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine: BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States has not seen any pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders and that ... World News