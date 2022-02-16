Bolsonaro says Brazil keen on small Russian-made nuclear reactors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said during a visit to Moscow that his country is interested in small nuclear reactors that are made by Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a statement alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolsonaro did not mention Ukraine by name, but said: “We pray for peace and respect all who act in that way.”



“Our corporation (Rosatom) is ready to participate in construction of new power units in Brazil, including low-capacity nuclear power plants, both on land and in floating versions,” Putin said.

Read more:

AI ‘ageism’ could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

US sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine: Blinken

Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions: Finance Minister