G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisis Saturday: Germany

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed nations will hold talks on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday in Munich, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will host the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said the spokesman, adding they will “focus on the crisis that has arisen due to the Russian troop deployment near Ukraine.”



Smaller huddles on the issue are also expected between France, Germany and Ukraine, as well as France, Germany, Britain and the United States.



Such talks, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visits to Kyiv and Moscow this week, are “closely coordinated and part of a whole offensive of dialogues that Western allies have carried out in the last weeks” to defuse the tensions over Russia’s troop buildup.



Both Scholz and Baerbock are expected to address the Munich Security Conference, which US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are also due to attend.



