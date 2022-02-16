Kremlin denies Russia behind Ukraine cyberattack
The Kremlin on Wednesday denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit websites of the country’s defense ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks.
Kyiv had suggested the attack came from Russia as fears persist that Moscow is planning to invade its Western-backed neighbor Ukraine.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We do not know anything. As expected, Ukraine continues blaming Russia for everything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks,” Peskov added.
The affected sites included the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat - two of the country’s largest financial institutions.
Both resumed service later on Tuesday but the military sites remained inaccessible hours after the initial reports of the attack emerged.
Ukraine’s communications watchdog pointed the finger at Moscow.
“It cannot be excluded that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks,” the watchdog said in reference to Russia.
Tuesday’s cyberattack came one month after another strike briefly took down key government websites.
NATO responded within hours of the January attack by announcing a cyber warfare cooperation deal with Kyiv. The European Union also said it was mobilizing “all its resources” to help Ukraine at the time.
Kyiv said the damage in January had been limited and held back on apportioning blame.
Read more:
UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border
Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops returning to garrisons
US tells Russia it wants ‘verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation’
-
UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine borderBritain has thus far not seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace ... World News
-
US tells Russia it wants ‘verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation’US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday that the US has ongoing concerns about Russia's ability to ... World News