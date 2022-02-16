Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canadian defense minister says

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders but for the moment numbers were increasing, saying the situation was at a pivotal moment.



“The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant,” Anand told

reporters as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We look forward to seeing evidence of the withdrawal of troops on Russia’s part. But we need to prepare for any

eventuality with that significant escalation of Russian troops that we have seen over the last weeks,” she said.

Advertisement

Read more:

‘We fear no one:’ Ukrainians raise flags, play anthem to defy Russia invasion fear

UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops returning to garrisons