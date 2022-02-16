.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canadian defense minister says

  • Font
Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on February 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on February 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canadian defense minister says

Reuters, Brussels

Published: Updated:

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders but for the moment numbers were increasing, saying the situation was at a pivotal moment.

“The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant,” Anand told
reporters as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We look forward to seeing evidence of the withdrawal of troops on Russia’s part. But we need to prepare for any
eventuality with that significant escalation of Russian troops that we have seen over the last weeks,” she said.

Read more:

‘We fear no one:’ Ukrainians raise flags, play anthem to defy Russia invasion fear

UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops returning to garrisons

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More