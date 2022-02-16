Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canadian defense minister says
Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders but for the moment numbers were increasing, saying the situation was at a pivotal moment.
“The escalation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, is increasingly significant,” Anand told
reporters as she arrived for a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
“We look forward to seeing evidence of the withdrawal of troops on Russia’s part. But we need to prepare for any
eventuality with that significant escalation of Russian troops that we have seen over the last weeks,” she said.
