UK will double the number of troops in Estonia as part of NATO mission
Britain will double the size of the British force in Estonia as part of a NATO deployment and will send equipment, including tanks and armored fighting vehicles, to the country amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Estonia, once ruled from Moscow, has been a member of NATO since 2004, in contrast to Ukraine, which has seen Russian mass more than 100,000 Russian troops on its border.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Britain already leads a NATO battlegroup in Estonia with 900 personnel. The Ministry of Defense refused to provide the exact figure for how many British troops will be deployed to Estonia.
The United States and Britain have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent while Moscow has denied the accusations and accused Western nations of spreading lies to distract from their own aggressive acts.
“Alongside our NATO Allies, we are deploying troops and assets on land, sea and air to bolster European defenses in response to the build-up of Russian military forces on the border of Ukraine," British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.
“NATO and our allies have been clear that an invasion of Ukraine will be met with severe consequences.”
Read more:
Ukraine intelligence shows no proof of Russian troop withdrawal: Minister
NATO plans for new possible battlegroups in Europe amid Russia tensions: Stoltenberg
Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions: Finance Minister
-
Ukraine intelligence shows no proof of Russian troop withdrawal: MinisterThe latest Ukrainian intelligence report compiled on Wednesday shows no evidence of Russia pulling back its forces from near Ukraine's borders, ... World News
-
NATO plans for new possible battlegroups in Europe amid Russia tensions: StoltenbergNATO tasked its commanders to draw up plans for a deployment of battlegroups to the alliance's southeastern areas in response to Russia's military ... World News
-
Russia counts on reserves as shield against sanctions: Finance MinisterPossible western sanctions against Russian banks will lead to a spike in market volatility but Russia will be able to withstand restrictions thanks to ... World News