Italy PM Draghi to visit Russia’s Putin in Moscow ‘as soon as possible’
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel “as soon as possible” to Moscow after an invitation by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rome's foreign minister said Thursday.
“We have responded positively to President Putin's invitation for Prime Minister Draghi to visit Moscow and we are coordinating... on a date, as soon as possible,” Luigi Di Maio said after talks in Moscow with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The announcement came amid intense diplomatic efforts to ease a crisis over Ukraine, which Western officials say Russia is preparing to invade.
The Russian troop build-up near Ukraine’s borders and Western threats to respond to an invasion with painful economic sanctions have brought tensions between Moscow and the West to their highest level since the end of the Cold War.
Rome has been assured Russia is “ready to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis,” Di Maio told a joint press conference, adding: “Common sense and diplomacy must prevail.”
Russia on Thursday announced more troop pullbacks from the border, as Washington insisted that Moscow is still building up forces for a potential invasion.
After previously announced withdrawals earlier this week, the United States, NATO and Ukraine all said they had seen no evidence of a pullback.
Read more:
NATO’s open-door policy won’t change, Moscow told UK defense minister
Russia to respond to US security proposals on Thursday
UK to scrap foreign investor ‘golden visa’ scheme over money laundering concerns
-
Priest fined over tolling bells in Italy’s FlorenceA priest in Italy whom residents claim has been ringing his parish bells more than 200 times a day has been fined and ordered to go easy on the chimes ... Variety
-
At least seven Bangladeshi migrants on boat to Italy’s Lampedusa die of hypothermiaSeven Bangladeshi migrants who were on a boat from Libya heading for the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa have died of hypothermia, Agrigento ... World News
-
European police smash ring smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy in yachtsEuropean police have dismantled a criminal network that made hundreds of millions of euros smuggling migrants from Turkey to Italy mainly on yachts, ... World News