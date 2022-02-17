NATO’s open-door policy won’t change, Moscow told: UK defense minister

Britain’s defense minister said on Thursday that Ukraine was on a pathway towards NATO membership and that London had made it clear to the Kremlin that the alliance’s policy of welcoming new members will not change.



“We remain an open-door organization,” Ben Wallace told reporters at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty

Organization. “I’ve made it very clear to the Kremlin that countries choose NATO. NATO doesn’t go around choosing the countries.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Wallace also said NATO was right to respond to what he said were 150,000 Russian troops massed on Russia’s borders near Ukraine.

Advertisement

“This is a real challenge to the stability of Europe.”

Read more:



UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border

Ukraine denies attacking separatists’ positions in Donbass

US sets up task force for Ukraine as potential Russia attack looms