NATO’s open-door policy won’t change, Moscow told: UK defense minister
Britain’s defense minister said on Thursday that Ukraine was on a pathway towards NATO membership and that London had made it clear to the Kremlin that the alliance’s policy of welcoming new members will not change.
“We remain an open-door organization,” Ben Wallace told reporters at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty
Organization. “I’ve made it very clear to the Kremlin that countries choose NATO. NATO doesn’t go around choosing the countries.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wallace also said NATO was right to respond to what he said were 150,000 Russian troops massed on Russia’s borders near Ukraine.
“This is a real challenge to the stability of Europe.”
Read more:
UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine border
Ukraine denies attacking separatists’ positions in Donbass
US sets up task force for Ukraine as potential Russia attack looms
-
US sets up task force for Ukraine as potential Russia attack looms“We’ve seen Russian officials plant stories in the press that could be elevated to serve as a pretext for an invasion,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said. World News
-
Ukraine intelligence shows no proof of Russian troop withdrawal: MinisterThe latest Ukrainian intelligence report compiled on Wednesday shows no evidence of Russia pulling back its forces from near Ukraine's borders, ... World News
-
US sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine: BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States has not seen any pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders and that ... World News
-
Russian troops continue to increase near Ukraine, Canadian defense minister saysCanadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday she hoped to see evidence of a Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine’s borders but for the ... World News
-
‘We fear no one:’ Ukrainians raise flags, play anthem to defy Russia invasion fearUkrainians raised national flags and played the country’s anthem on Wednesday to show unity against fears of a Russian invasion that Western powers ... World News
-
Kremlin denies Russia behind Ukraine cyberattackThe Kremlin on Wednesday denied responsibility for a cyberattack on Ukraine a day earlier that hit websites of the country’s defense ministry and ... World News
-
Russia attack on Ukraine ‘still very much a possibility’: US President BidenThe US president said that sanctions on Russia were “ready to go” if it decided to invade Ukraine, while he warned that this would also have a negative impact on the US and its economy. World News
-
UK minister says has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine borderBritain has thus far not seen any evidence that Russia is withdrawing troops from positions near the Ukrainian border, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace ... World News