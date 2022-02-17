Russia moving toward ‘imminent invasion’ of Ukraine: US envoy to UN

Russia is still moving toward an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine, the US envoy to the United Nations warned Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a heated meeting of the Security Council on the ongoing crisis.



Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the Council meeting on Ukraine “to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy.”



“Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation. The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment,” she tweeted.



Blinken, on his way to a security conference in Munich later this week, would appear at the UN “to offer and emphasize the path toward de-escalation, and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war,” she continued.



A senior State Department official said the US had watched with growing alarm as Russia claimed to be de-escalating Wednesday, but in fact appeared to be escalating.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters Thursday, said the situation bore a resemblance to the phase that preceded Moscow’s incursion into Georgia in 2008.



