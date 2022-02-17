Russia to respond to US security proposals on Thursday
Moscow will later Thursday send Washington a reply to US proposals on European security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as tensions between the countries soared over Ukraine.
The US and its allies say Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, raising concerns of a possible invasion.
“We will send this letter to the American side today,” Lavrov told a press conference Thursday following talks with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, adding that the contents will be made public.
“It’s absolutely necessary that relevant civil society groups in our two countries know” what is in the response, he added.
Lavrov said Russia’s response would be sent both on paper and electronically and would be made available in “a few hours.”
Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but in December last year put forward sweeping security demands to the US and NATO.
Washington sent Russia a written response, rejecting some of Moscow’s key proposals, including a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.
Russia said it was not satisfied with the US reply but stressed it was possible to move forward on certain issues.
Moscow this week announced that it was moving back some troops from Ukraine’s border but Western leaders have said there is no evidence of a drawdown.
