Search ends for survivors from sunken Spanish fishing vessel off Canadian coast
Canadian rescuers called off the search for 12 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, Canada, announced late Wednesday it was suspending the “exhaustive search” by aircraft and vessels that retrieved nine bodies from the water and rescued three survivors found in a lifeboat.
The center reported rough seas and some fog in the area where the 50-meter (164-foot) Villa de Pitanxo sank in the dark early Tuesday.
The vessel operated out of northeast Spain’s Galicia region, where Spanish Fisheries Minister Luis Planas was due to meet with families of the dead on Thursday.
Planas called the sinking the “worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years.”
The Villa de Pitanxo went down some 460 kilometers (250 nautical miles) east of Newfoundland.
Planas and local fishing officials described the boat as “modern” and designed to withstand the typically harsh weather of the area.
The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.
Read more: Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well
-
Seven dead, three rescued, others feared drowned as Spanish trawler sinks off CanadaAt least seven crew from a Spanish trawler have died and three were plucked from a life raft after their ship sank off the Canadian coast on Tuesday, ... World News
-
Several dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: Spain coastguardA Spanish fishing boat sank off Canada’s east coast overnight Monday, killing “several” of the 24 crew members on board, a Spanish coastguard ... World News
-
UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findingsA British coroner will on Friday deliver the conclusions of his inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK waters, which killed five ... World News
-
Chinese-flagged trawler with fuel aboard runs aground off MauritiusMauritius deployed its coastguard and armed forces on Monday after a Chinese-flagged trawler containing 130 tons of oil ran aground off the Indian ... World News
-
Beijing confirms Chinese trawler hit Philippine boatBeijing confirmed Saturday that a Chinese vessel hit a Philippine fishing boat in a collision which has increased tensions in the disputed South China ... World News