.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Thieves kill TV producer Athar Mateen in Pakistan's Karachi: Police

  • Font
TV producer Athar Mateen was shot and killed by thieves in Pakistan's Karachi. (Twitter)
TV producer Athar Mateen was shot and killed by thieves in Pakistan's Karachi. (Twitter)
Crime

Thieves kill TV producer Athar Mateen in Pakistan's Karachi: Police

The Associated Press, Karachi

Published: Updated:

Thieves on a motorcycle shot and killed a TV producer when he tried to ram them with his car to prevent a street robbery in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Friday, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Athar Mateen, who worked for the SAMAA news channel, was headed home after dropping off his children at school when he saw the two men snatching something from a passerby, police officer Nasir Aftab told reporters.

Mateen rammed his car into their motorcycle but one of them managed to open fire, killing him. The thieves then fled the scene.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the killing and expressed condolences to Mateen's family, while ordering police to arrest the thieves.
Crowded Karachi, a port city in southern Pakistan, is notorious for street crimes.

Read more:

Driver who killed four in Berlin after seizure convicted of negligent homicide

Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, forcing thousands to flee: UN

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More