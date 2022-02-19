.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ethiopia to start generating electricity from Nile dam

  • Font
This frame grab from a video obtained from the Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EBC) on July 20 and July 21, 2020 and released on July 24, 2020 shows water pouring out of the Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hails the historic early filling of the reservoir on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan.
This frame grab from a video obtained from the Ethiopian Public Broadcaster (EBC) on July 20 and July 21, 2020 and released on July 24, 2020 shows water pouring out of the Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hails the historic early filling of the reservoir on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan.

Ethiopia to start generating electricity from Nile dam

AFP, Addis Ababa

Published: Updated:

Ethiopia will start generating electricity from its controversial dam on the river Nile on Sunday, government officials told AFP.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), set to be the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, has been at the center of a regional dispute ever since Ethiopia broke ground in 2011.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Tomorrow will be the first energy generation of the dam,” an Ethiopian government official said on Saturday.

A second official confirmed the information. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the milestone has not been officially announced.

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Ethiopia deems it essential for its electrification and development.

Read more:

Attack on Ethiopia refugee camp kills five, forcing thousands to flee: UN

WHO medical supplies reach Tigray but fuel shortage affects aid distribution

Egypt is fast becoming France’s closest MENA ally

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More