Ukraine army says soldier killed in separatist east
A Ukrainian soldier was killed Saturday in clashes with Moscow-backed rebels in the separatist east, the army said, as fears grow that Russia is preparing to invade.
“As a result of a shelling attack, one Ukrainian soldier received a fatal shrapnel wound,” the joint military command for east Ukraine reported.
