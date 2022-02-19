Ukraine army says soldier killed in separatist east

A Ukrainian soldier was killed Saturday in clashes with Moscow-backed rebels in the separatist east, the army said, as fears grow that Russia is preparing to invade.

“As a result of a shelling attack, one Ukrainian soldier received a fatal shrapnel wound,” the joint military command for east Ukraine reported.

