.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine army says soldier killed in separatist east

  • Font
A Ukrainian soldier talks to the media outside of a kindergarten, which according to Ukraine's military officials was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian soldier talks to the media outside of a kindergarten, which according to Ukraine's military officials was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine army says soldier killed in separatist east

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

A Ukrainian soldier was killed Saturday in clashes with Moscow-backed rebels in the separatist east, the army said, as fears grow that Russia is preparing to invade.

“As a result of a shelling attack, one Ukrainian soldier received a fatal shrapnel wound,” the joint military command for east Ukraine reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine records 12 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists

Ukraine rebels order troop mobilization amid invasion fears

Russia’s Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, US President Biden says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More